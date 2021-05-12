Barclays Increases Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $17.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OEC opened at $20.81 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

