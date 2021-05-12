Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.63.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.