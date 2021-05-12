Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

BLX stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

