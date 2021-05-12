Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 960,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 723,148 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 24.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.