B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

