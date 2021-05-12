B. Riley Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend payment by 267.2% over the last three years.

RILY stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,430.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

