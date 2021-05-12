B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

