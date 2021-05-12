Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $8.03 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $949.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00564789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00249329 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.78 or 0.01124552 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033388 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,135,031 coins and its circulating supply is 11,123,802 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.