AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 3392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

