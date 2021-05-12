AXA’s (AXAHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

