AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

AXA stock opened at €22.57 ($26.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.34. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

