Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.960-2.160 EPS.

Avista stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

