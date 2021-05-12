Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

