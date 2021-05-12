Avestar Capital LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.