Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

