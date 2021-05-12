Avestar Capital LLC Buys 6,355 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.