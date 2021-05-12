Avestar Capital LLC Buys 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $367.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,460,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.