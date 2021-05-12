Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

