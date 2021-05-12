Avalanche Price Tops $38.71 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.99 billion and $352.44 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.71 or 0.00067167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00318328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029976 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,051,803 coins and its circulating supply is 128,885,768 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

