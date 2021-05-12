Aurora Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $40.48 million and $1.31 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00083197 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00080962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.91 or 0.01017603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00110056 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

