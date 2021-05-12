Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Sector Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of ACB opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

