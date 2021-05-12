Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.04 and traded as low as C$2.15. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 60,717 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.04.

About Augusta Gold (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.