Attila (ATT) Hits Market Cap of $116.51 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $116.51 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00084303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.09 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00067725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00110442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061979 BTC.

About Attila

ATT is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.