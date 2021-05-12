AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. 465,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,437,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

