ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.62

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $23.83. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 220 shares.

ATSAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

