Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.39. 10,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 407,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

ATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $9,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.