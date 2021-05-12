ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ATN International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ATN International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNI stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.35 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

ATNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

