Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $360.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.61), with a volume of 339777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £487.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

