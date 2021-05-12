AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,753 ($101.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,414.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,556.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

