AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,686 ($100.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.90 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,414.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,556.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

