AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus Sells 9,780 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,789,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.