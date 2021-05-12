Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned about 0.11% of VG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get VG Acquisition alerts:

VGAC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,741. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for VG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.