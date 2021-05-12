Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 2,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock remained flat at $$30.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $31.65.

