Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $160,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 166.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.80. 83,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $216.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

