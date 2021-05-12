Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day moving average is $201.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

