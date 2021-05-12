Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.61. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,830. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.98 and a 200-day moving average of $201.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

