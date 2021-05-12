Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys Shares of 2,144 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,176. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.17 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

