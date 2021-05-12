Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 533 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. 375,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

