Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,356 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 390,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,407,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 4,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.