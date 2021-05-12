Asset Dedication LLC Sells 947 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $411.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

