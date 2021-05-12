Asset Dedication LLC Sells 890 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $15.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.85. 32,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,486. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.