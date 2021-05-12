Asset Dedication LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,204. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

