Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.06. The stock had a trading volume of 55,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.61. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $349.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

