Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 3.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

