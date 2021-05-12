Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASXC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 388,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,781,707. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

