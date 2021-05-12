Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.60. The stock had a trading volume of 192,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.