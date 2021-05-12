Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, reaching $458.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.