Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 661,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

