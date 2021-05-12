Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.99

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

