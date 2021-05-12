Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly Sells 23,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,418. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $491.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

